Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nexstar Media Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NXST opened at $182.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.57. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $217.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $1,831,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,663,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,313,000 after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,391,000 after acquiring an additional 398,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,179,000 after acquiring an additional 112,910 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,774,000 after acquiring an additional 105,697 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

