NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Lowered to C$13.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFYEF. TD Securities reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. CIBC cut NFI Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. NFI Group has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

