Nichols (OTCMKTS:NJMVF) Upgraded at HSBC

Nichols (OTCMKTS:NJMVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Nichols Stock Up 8.6 %

NJMVF opened at $19.09 on Monday. Nichols has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

