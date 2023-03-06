Nichols (OTCMKTS:NJMVF) Upgraded at HSBC

Nichols (OTCMKTS:NJMVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Nichols Stock Up 8.6 %
NJMVF opened at $19.09 on Monday. Nichols has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $19.09.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nichols (NJMVF)
- 3 High-Yield Energy MLPs: A Stable Way to Invest in Energy
- 3 Stocks That Went Public In 2021 May Be In Buy Range Soon
- 3 Canadian Banks That Just Increased Their Dividends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.