NIO (NYSE:NIO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NIO. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. China Renaissance lowered their target price on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.94.

NIO Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NIO stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. NIO has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

About NIO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NIO by 4.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 4.6% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

