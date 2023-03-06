NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. China Renaissance dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.94.
Shares of NIO stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. NIO has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
