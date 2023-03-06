NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. China Renaissance dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NIO stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. NIO has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95.

Institutional Trading of NIO

NIO Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in NIO by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in NIO by 174.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in NIO by 637.9% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.