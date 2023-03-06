NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Price Performance

NYSE:NL opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. NL Industries has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NL Industries

NL Industries Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in NL Industries by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in NL Industries by 63.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NL Industries by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NL Industries by 128.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in NL Industries by 68.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

