NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NL Industries Price Performance
NYSE:NL opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. NL Industries has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $10.71.
NL Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NL Industries
NL Industries Company Profile
NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NL Industries (NL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.