Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $0.50 price target on the stock.

Nogin Stock Down 12.2 %

NOGN opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73. Nogin has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOGN. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nogin in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nogin in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nogin in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, SVB Financial Group bought a new position in Nogin in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nogin Company Profile

Nogin, Inc operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Further Reading

