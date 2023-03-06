Oasis Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.52 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0573 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $328.33 million and approximately $21.52 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05675772 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $19,783,315.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

