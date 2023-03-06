ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.51% of ONE Gas worth $57,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in ONE Gas by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS stock opened at $80.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.