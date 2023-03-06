ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $67.85 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

