OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,495.17 and a beta of 0.91. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $60.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other OrthoPediatrics news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $79,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,275 shares of company stock worth $153,519. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $41,506,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after purchasing an additional 304,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $9,919,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 507,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 128,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,113,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,377,000 after acquiring an additional 98,883 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

