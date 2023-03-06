Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

