Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PDCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2,209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,849,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,729 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,866,000 after acquiring an additional 986,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $22,778,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Patterson Companies by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 768,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 666,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 587,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

