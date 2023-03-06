Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Raised to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.69) to GBX 1,060 ($12.79) in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($12.91) to GBX 1,050 ($12.67) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pennon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($12.91) to GBX 1,040 ($12.55) in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

PEGRY stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Pennon Group has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

About Pennon Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2778 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

Featured Articles

