Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $20.82 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director William Gregory Terry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares during the period. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

