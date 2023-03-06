Pivotal Research Trims The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Target Price to $44.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Pivotal Research from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $48.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 in the last ninety days. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

