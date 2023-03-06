Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of PSTVY stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. Postal Savings Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00.

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

