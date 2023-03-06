Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of PSTVY stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. Postal Savings Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00.
Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Postal Savings Bank of China (PSTVY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.