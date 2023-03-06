Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.
Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance
Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 48.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
