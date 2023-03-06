Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 48.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

