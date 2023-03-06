ProBility Media (PBYA) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ProBility Media to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ProBility Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A ProBility Media Competitors -2.63% -20.05% -0.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of ProBility Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of ProBility Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProBility Media 0 0 0 0 N/A ProBility Media Competitors 742 3860 5982 104 2.51

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ProBility Media and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.15%. Given ProBility Media’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProBility Media has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProBility Media and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProBility Media N/A N/A 0.03 ProBility Media Competitors $1.08 billion $74.60 million 924.71

ProBility Media’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ProBility Media. ProBility Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About ProBility Media

ProBility Media Corp. is an industrial education and training technology company, whichengages in the provision of compliance solutions including technical codes and standards and training materials, and e-Learning solutions. It operates through the following brands: Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing. The company was founded by Irwin Zalcberg, John Norton, and Richard Corbin on July 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

