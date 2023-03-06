ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.51% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock opened at $51.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

