Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,317,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,233 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.58% of Qiagen worth $54,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 63.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,258,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,960 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 3,367.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 647,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 628,682 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Qiagen by 378.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 681,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,302,000 after purchasing an additional 539,298 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 120.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 915,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,781,000 after purchasing an additional 500,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Qiagen by 33.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,928,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,593,000 after purchasing an additional 483,440 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QGEN stock opened at $46.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.40. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.93 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.35) to €54.60 ($58.09) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

