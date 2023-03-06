Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.44.

QUILF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Quilter to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Quilter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter Stock Performance

Shares of QUILF stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.