Raymond James Lowers Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$52.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Trisura Group Price Performance

Trisura Group stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Trisura International. The Trisura Canada segment consists of surety, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products underwritten in Canada.

