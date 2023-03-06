Raymond James Lowers Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$52.00

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSFGet Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Trisura Group Price Performance

Trisura Group stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

About Trisura Group

(Get Rating)

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Trisura International. The Trisura Canada segment consists of surety, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products underwritten in Canada.

