Raymond James Raises Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$20.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$15.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$7.43 and a one year high of C$15.37.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Martinrea International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 548,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,510,695. Company insiders own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also

