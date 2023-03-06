Raymond James Trims Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Target Price to C$5.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TNEYF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

