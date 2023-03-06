Raymond James Upgrades RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

RDNT stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. RadNet has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). RadNet had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,231.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $58,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,856.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RadNet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 19.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

