Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RBGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($102.57) to GBX 7,500 ($90.50) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,050 ($85.07) to GBX 7,400 ($89.30) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($98.95) to GBX 7,800 ($94.12) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7,850.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $14.25 on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

