Red Cat (RCAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 224.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $1.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 8.46. Red Cat has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Cat by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 86,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 41,358 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry.The firm product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

