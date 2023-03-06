Red Cat (RCAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 224.59%.
Red Cat Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $1.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 8.46. Red Cat has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Red Cat
Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry.The firm product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red Cat (RCAT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.