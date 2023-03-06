Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.75. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.52.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIGL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 56,129 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 77,225 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

