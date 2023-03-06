Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %
Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.75. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIGL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.
