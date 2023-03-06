RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
RLJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Compass Point reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.79.
RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE RLJ opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.11 and a beta of 1.78. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $14.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54.
RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 200.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.
