RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Compass Point reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE RLJ opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.11 and a beta of 1.78. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $14.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 200.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

