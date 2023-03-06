Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,562 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 125.4% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 9,280.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Up 5.5 %

RBLX stock opened at $41.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Roblox to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,044 shares of company stock worth $2,281,985. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.