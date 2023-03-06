Royal Bank of Canada Cuts American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target to C$2.25

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
Shares of HOT.UN opened at C$2.73 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$2.34 and a 52-week high of C$4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.89. The stock has a market cap of C$215.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.39.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.
