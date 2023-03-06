Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$35.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CWB. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$30.50.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

TSE:CWB opened at C$26.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$21.21 and a 12 month high of C$38.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.17.

Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.01). Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 32.70%. The company had revenue of C$279.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6532468 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.76%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total value of C$27,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,739 shares in the company, valued at C$128,284.73. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

