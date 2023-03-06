Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) to Underperform

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.67.

Nestlé Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $114.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.22. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $133.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nestlé Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter worth approximately $102,480,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,120,000 after buying an additional 115,691 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,664,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,645,000 after buying an additional 74,588 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 63.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after buying an additional 67,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 757,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,743,000 after buying an additional 48,367 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

