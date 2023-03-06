Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) to Underperform

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.67.
Nestlé Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $114.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.22. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $133.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nestlé (NSRGY)
- 3 High-Yield Energy MLPs: A Stable Way to Invest in Energy
- 3 Stocks That Went Public In 2021 May Be In Buy Range Soon
- 3 Canadian Banks That Just Increased Their Dividends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.