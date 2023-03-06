Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Raised to C$43.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.57.

Russel Metals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$36.25 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$23.80 and a 1 year high of C$37.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 25.72%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

