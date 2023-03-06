Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $225.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Salesforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.24.

NYSE CRM opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.12. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total transaction of $136,372.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,453,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total value of $136,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,453,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 26.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

