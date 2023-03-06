Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Schindler from CHF 210 to CHF 205 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded Schindler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schindler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.86.

Schindler Stock Performance

Shares of SHLAF opened at $228.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.78. Schindler has a 1 year low of $150.96 and a 1 year high of $231.50.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

