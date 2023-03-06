Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday. They currently have $165.00 target price on the stock.

Schindler Stock Performance

Shares of SHLRF stock opened at $207.00 on Friday. Schindler has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.09.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

