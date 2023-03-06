Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday. They currently have $165.00 target price on the stock.
Schindler Stock Performance
Shares of SHLRF stock opened at $207.00 on Friday. Schindler has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.09.
Schindler Company Profile
