Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Secure Energy Services Trading Down 1.6 %

SECYF stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

