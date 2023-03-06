Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SECYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of SECYF stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

