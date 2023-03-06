SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s previous close.

S has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S opened at $16.45 on Monday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $59,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 827,446 shares of company stock worth $12,864,611. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

