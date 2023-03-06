Short Interest in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Declines By 14.3%

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $489.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $24.87.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $59,997.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,497.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AngioDynamics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,109 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,953,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,385,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,546,000 after purchasing an additional 334,649 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Featured Stories

