Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Increases By 10.4%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,600 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 403,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 143.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Anglo American to a “sell” rating and set a $30.30 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,489.86.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of AAUKF opened at $35.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $55.61.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.