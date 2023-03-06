Short Interest in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Drops By 8.7%

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,200 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 782,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 450,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 2,277,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $169,860,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after buying an additional 517,220 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 629.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 420,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,137,000 after purchasing an additional 362,501 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $77,908,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $310.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $328.94.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.25.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Further Reading

