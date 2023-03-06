Short Interest in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Rises By 7.7%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 462,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,992,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,580,725.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,992,518 shares in the company, valued at $287,580,725.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $60,135.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,351.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 735,916 shares of company stock worth $28,256,946. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Appian alerts:

Institutional Trading of Appian

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Appian by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Appian by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Appian by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth $962,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Appian Stock Performance

APPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Shares of APPN opened at $44.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.63.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.