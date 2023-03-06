SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives $79.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

SJW stock opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.02. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.57. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $83.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SJW Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 1,384.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SJW Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,269,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

