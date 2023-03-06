Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP cut its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,744 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 281.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 50.4% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $40,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,073 shares in the company, valued at $808,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.04 million for the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 14.11%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Further Reading

