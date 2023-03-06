SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.65.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG opened at $326.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.82. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,022,000 after acquiring an additional 420,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,423,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,942,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading

