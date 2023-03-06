Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHYGet Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHHY opened at $22.10 on Monday. Sonic Healthcare has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Radiology, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Featured Stories

