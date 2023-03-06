SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

SOPH stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $175.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SOPH. BTIG Research began coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

About SOPHiA GENETICS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,954,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 105,097 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 3,090.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

