SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance
SOPH stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $175.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on SOPH. BTIG Research began coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS
About SOPHiA GENETICS
SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.